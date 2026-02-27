Lewis Miley headshot

Lewis Miley Injury: Still weeks away from return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Miley (leg) is still weeks away from making his return since the staff want to be cautious as a mistreatment could rule him out for the season, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "We have to be careful with Lewis [Miley], he has had a couple of injections, we are looking at a couple of weeks for him. If we don't get the management of this injury right, he could be out for the season."

Miley is still dealing with a lingering dead leg and will be sidelined for several weeks, as the medical staff is managing his recovery cautiously after he required injections, knowing any setback could shut him down for the season. It is a tough break for the Magpies, given he had locked down a regular starting role before the injury and was a steady presence in the lineup. His absence now forces a reshuffle in the starting XI, opening the door for Jacob Ramsey, Joe Willock or Nick Woltemade to log increased minutes in central midfield.

Lewis Miley
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lewis Miley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lewis Miley See More
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW24
SOC
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW24
Author Image
Luke Atzert
28 days ago
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
31 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
31 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
31 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
38 days ago