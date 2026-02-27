Lewis Miley Injury: Still weeks away from return

Miley (leg) is still weeks away from making his return since the staff want to be cautious as a mistreatment could rule him out for the season, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "We have to be careful with Lewis [Miley], he has had a couple of injections, we are looking at a couple of weeks for him. If we don't get the management of this injury right, he could be out for the season."

Miley is still dealing with a lingering dead leg and will be sidelined for several weeks, as the medical staff is managing his recovery cautiously after he required injections, knowing any setback could shut him down for the season. It is a tough break for the Magpies, given he had locked down a regular starting role before the injury and was a steady presence in the lineup. His absence now forces a reshuffle in the starting XI, opening the door for Jacob Ramsey, Joe Willock or Nick Woltemade to log increased minutes in central midfield.