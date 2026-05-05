Lewis Miley headshot

Lewis Miley Injury: Suffers fractured fibula

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Miley will miss the rest of the season due to a fractured fibula, according to his club.

Miley will end his campaign three games short, as the midfielder suffers from a fractured fibula that occurred in training Tuesday. This will leave the midfielder with a summer of recovery ahead, although he is expected to be back in the side for pre-season. After four straight starts, this is unfortunate for the young player, ending his campaign with one goal and four assists in 23 appearances (15 starts). This is a role he should only grow on next campaign, with Kieran Trippier likely to start at right-back for the rest of the season due to Miley's absence.

Lewis Miley
Newcastle United
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