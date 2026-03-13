Lewis Miley Injury: Trains on grass

Miley (leg) is training on grass and could still be aiming a return for Wednesday's second leg clash against Barcelona in the Champions League, according to coach Eddie Howe. "We were hoping that he'd be fit for (Barcelona away) and I don't actually know if that's deviated at all. He's not training with the group currently. He's on the grass now, running again and working incredibly hard, but all the feedback I've had from the medical team is that we just have to be careful with this injury. We don't want it to turn into something a lot more serious. So it's gone on longer than anyone had hoped but the main thing is that he comes back fit."

Miley has yet to return to team training but he is back working on the grass and progressing well, keeping him in the frame for Wednesday's Champions League second leg against Barcelona. His potential return would be a big lift for the Magpies, as he has been a regular presence in the starting XI this season. The midfielder also brings valuable versatility, offering Newcastle another reliable option across both the midfield and defensive line for the final stretch of the campaign.