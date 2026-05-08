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Lewis Miley Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 1:35am

Miley (leg) suffered a broken leg during Tuesday's training session after slipping with no other players involved and has undergone surgery, ruling him out for a few months with hopes of being available in and around pre-season, according to coach Eddie Howe. "It was an innocuous moment, he was training on Tuesday, he slipped, no other player was involved. He was unable to continue, and it was a little more serious than we thought. The surgery went well, he now faces a few months out, we hope he will be back in and around pre-season. It is a shame as he was playing well, a real blow for us."

Miley ends his season three games short having contributed one goal and four assists across 23 appearances including 15 starts, with the midfielder having been in fine form across four consecutive starts before the freak training accident. The surgery has gone well and the club is optimistic about having him back for pre-season, but it is a cruel end to what had been a breakthrough campaign for the young Newcastle midfielder. Kieran Trippier is expected to start at right-back for the remaining fixtures in his absence.

Lewis Miley
Newcastle United
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