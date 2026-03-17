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Lewis Miley Injury: Won't return until after break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Miley (leg) is out until after the international break, according to manager Eddie Howe. "Lewis isn't with the squad, unfortunately. He's trained at home today so we're probably looking at the other side of the international break for him - it's just taking a bit longer than we'd hoped."

Miley is not going to make Wednesday's UCL contest despite some reports of him traveling for the contest, as he was in training this morning but is still in too much pain to play. That said, it appears the midfielder is taking his return cautiously, not pushing for a return immediately. He will now have around a further three weeks to recover due to the break, likely to come through fit on the other side.

Lewis Miley
Newcastle United
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