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Lewis Miley News: Assists in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Miley assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace.

Miley provided one assist during Sunday's loss. The midfielder set up Will Osula for the only goal during the disappointing loss. Miley took a single corner and sent in only three crosses, disappointing volume despite the assist. Without more volume it's hard to trust Miley as a consistent option in most formats.

Lewis Miley
Newcastle United
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