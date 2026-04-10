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Lewis Miley News: Back fit, available against Palace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Miley (leg) returned to full team training and is available for Sunday's clash against Crystal Palace, according to coach Eddie Howe. "Everyone else, I think we are good."

Miley had been managing a dead leg that kept him out since late January, but the additional time during the break has clearly done the job in getting him back to full fitness. The versatile midfielder figures to be eased back into action gradually rather than being thrown straight into a starting role, but his return adds a useful option for coach Howe as Newcastle head into the final stretch of a season with plenty still to play for.

Lewis Miley
Newcastle United
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