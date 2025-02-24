Lewis Miley News: First goal of season

Miley scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-3 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Miley sparked the comeback for Newcastle Sunday, starting the onslaught of four goals in 12 minutes after finding the back of the net in the 23rd minute. This was his first goal of the season in seven league appearances, with it also being his first goal contribution. It was his first start in the league as well, seeing the full 90 while notching two tackles, two shots and one chance created.