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Lewis Miley News: Fit to play against Leverkusen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 6:13am

Miley (lower leg) is fit to play start in Saturday's friendly against Leverkusen, the club posted.

Miley had been nearing a return to team training, with manager Matthias Jaissle recently saying he hoped the midfielder would be integrated into sessions in the recent days and could get some minutes soon after. His availability for this friendly confirms that timeline has held up, positioning him to build match fitness ahead of the Premier League season opener against Liverpool on August 23 after starting 15 of his 23 appearances last season.

Lewis Miley
Newcastle United
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