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Lewis Miley News: May not start opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Miley is not expected to start the season opener against Liverpool on Sunday as he still recovers from a broken leg, according to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail.

Miley was back on the field for a friendly this weekend, starting and playing 45 minutes against Leverkusen on Saturday. However, after being sat out for another friendly Sunday and the short time on the field Saturday, it appears the club is taking his return to play quite cautiously. That said, it appears his chances of starting the opener are now in jeopardy, wanting to take a bit longer before a full return. Either way, he should still be a part of the opening day squad, although it should be known to managers that his chances of starting seem to be dipping.

Lewis Miley
Newcastle United
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