Lewis Miley News: Poor in service
Miley had five crosses (one accurate) and one tackle in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Arsenal.
Miley had only one accurate cross, which wasn't going to trouble a stout Arsenal defense much. The midfielder will need to be more efficient to break through an in-form Brighton side which has conceded just 39 goals in this EPL season.
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