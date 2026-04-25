Lewis Miley headshot

Lewis Miley News: Poor in service

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Miley had five crosses (one accurate) and one tackle in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Arsenal.

Miley had only one accurate cross, which wasn't going to trouble a stout Arsenal defense much. The midfielder will need to be more efficient to break through an in-form Brighton side which has conceded just 39 goals in this EPL season.

Lewis Miley
Newcastle United
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