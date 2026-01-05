Miley caught the eye while playing at right back, holding his own defensively and staying composed in possession despite difficult conditions. He helped Newcastle manage Palace's wide threats and supported the build-up when the Magpies pushed for a winner. Miley provided the assist for Bruno Guimaraes' opener, contributing to two season highs with five crosses and three tackles during the game. His assist was his third in 16 appearances this season for Newcastle, but he also equaled his career high from 2023, giving him time to surpass that mark in the second half of the season.