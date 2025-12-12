Miley scored a crucial goal to briefly put Newcastle ahead against Leverkusen, finishing a well-placed header from a cross on the left flank by Anthony Gordon. He has struggled to secure consistent starts but has been very efficient when called upon, registering two goals and two assists from midfield in just 685 minutes across the Premier League and Champions League. He already has more goal contributions this season than he managed last year and continues to make a strong case for increased playing time. If he maintains this level of impact off the bench, Miley should be close to earning a regular starting role.