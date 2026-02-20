Lewis Morgan headshot

Lewis Morgan Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Morgan (lower body) is questionable for Saturday's match against Montreal, according to the MLS injury report.

Morgan is going to be a late call Saturday, probably needing to pass some testing to play. This comes after his season was ended in June of last season, not playing a match since then. That said, he is likely bound for the bench if an option.

Lewis Morgan
San Diego FC
