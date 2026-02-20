Lewis Morgan Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Morgan (lower body) is questionable for Saturday's match against Montreal, according to the MLS injury report.
Morgan is going to be a late call Saturday, probably needing to pass some testing to play. This comes after his season was ended in June of last season, not playing a match since then. That said, he is likely bound for the bench if an option.
