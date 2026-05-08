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Lewis Morgan Injury: Suffers injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Morgan is out for the time being due to a lower-body injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Morgan is a new addition to San Diego's report this matchday with a lower-body injury, and losing one of their more productive wide attackers is a significant development for a club already dealing with an alarming number of absences. He's been a reliable fantasy contributor when healthy and starting, making this one of the more impactful new entries on the entire report. Marcus Ingvartsen is likely to start at forward in his place while out.

Lewis Morgan
San Diego FC
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