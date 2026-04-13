Lewis Morgan News: Assists defensive teammate
Morgan assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Minnesota United.
In an interesting set of circumstances, the forward Morgan logged an accurate cross to a goal-scoring left back in Luca Bombino. Though it looked like Morgan would have a tough time getting off the ground this season, that no longer looks like the case, though a goal would definitely put said speculation to rest.
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