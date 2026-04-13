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Lewis Morgan News: Assists defensive teammate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Morgan assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Minnesota United.

In an interesting set of circumstances, the forward Morgan logged an accurate cross to a goal-scoring left back in Luca Bombino. Though it looked like Morgan would have a tough time getting off the ground this season, that no longer looks like the case, though a goal would definitely put said speculation to rest.

Lewis Morgan
San Diego FC
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