Lewis Morgan News: Assists team's lone goal

Morgan assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), 11 crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Wednesday's 3-1 loss versus Portland Timbers.

Morgan delivered his best creative output of the season with four chances created, taking over corner duties with Andres Dreyer (suspension) out of the lineup. He had managed only five chances created across his 12 prior appearances for San Diego this season, and the outing produced his third assist.