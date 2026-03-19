Lewis Morgan News: Gets first start with San Diego
Morgan was in the starting XI for the first time with San Diego during Wednesday's 4-0 loss against Toluca in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
Morgan logged 60 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Toluca, earning his first start with San Diego and showing he is fully fit to handle a bigger workload moving forward. That is a strong boost for the squad, as his return adds another layer of depth in the attacking midfield. That said, competition in that area remains tight, and he will need to keep proving himself to lock down consistent starts.
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