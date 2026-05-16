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Lewis Morgan News: On bench versus Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Morgan (lower body) is on the bench for Saturday's showdown against Cincinnati.

Morgan could see action for the first time since May 3 after overcoming a physical discomfort. Outside of a run of four starts in which he produced two assists in April, the midfielder has seen limited involvement throughout the current league season. Still, his comeback might threaten Marcus Ingvartsen and Amahl Pellegrino in terms of playing time going forward.

Lewis Morgan
San Diego FC
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