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Lewis Morgan News: Sends in three crosses in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Morgan had three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-0 defeat versus San Jose Earthquakes.

Morgan sent in the second-most crosses for San Diego, but couldn't help them avoid the road loss. The midfielder took three of their five corner kicks in the match. That was his first start in three appearances.

Lewis Morgan
San Diego FC
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