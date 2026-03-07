Lewis Morgan headshot

Lewis Morgan News: Substitute option Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Morgan (lower body) is on the bench in Saturday's clash against Sporting Kansas City.

Morgan hasn't played in an official match since June, so he's likely to make a gradual comeback from a significant injury he suffered when he was still with the New York Red Bulls. He'll eventually offer attacking power to an already solid San Diego offense that currently includes Marcus Ingvartsen, Amahl Pellegrino and Anders Dreyer.

Lewis Morgan
San Diego FC
