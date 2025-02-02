Liam Delap News: Clinical finish in defeat
Delap scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Southampton.
Delap out-maneuvered the Southampton keeper in a one-on-one situation Saturday to score Ipswich Town's lone goal of the fixture n a 2-1 defeat. The goal was Delap's ninth of the campaign over 23 appearances (22 starts), surpassing his previous season's output in whcih he bagged eight goals for Hill City in the Championship.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now