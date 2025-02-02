Fantasy Soccer
Liam Delap headshot

Liam Delap News: Clinical finish in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Delap scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Southampton.

Delap out-maneuvered the Southampton keeper in a one-on-one situation Saturday to score Ipswich Town's lone goal of the fixture n a 2-1 defeat. The goal was Delap's ninth of the campaign over 23 appearances (22 starts), surpassing his previous season's output in whcih he bagged eight goals for Hill City in the Championship.

