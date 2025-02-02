Liam Delap News: Clinical finish in defeat

Delap scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Southampton.

Delap out-maneuvered the Southampton keeper in a one-on-one situation Saturday to score Ipswich Town's lone goal of the fixture n a 2-1 defeat. The goal was Delap's ninth of the campaign over 23 appearances (22 starts), surpassing his previous season's output in whcih he bagged eight goals for Hill City in the Championship.