Liam Delap News: Dropped from first team training
Delap trained away from the first team as his future with the club remains uncertain, according to Peter Rutzler.
Delap has recently been dropped from first team training to train with a separate group of players, currently not in manager Xabi Alonso's plans. To go along with this, he was also asked to give his No. 9 shirt to Joao Pedro, adding even more questions to weather Delap will be on the team in a few weeks. Either way, his role with the club continues to diminish as Chelsea has added a few more attacking options this offseason, likely to serve a minor role in the team even if he does stick around.
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