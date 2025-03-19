Liam Delap News: Fifth game without a goal
Delap registered three shots (one on target) in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Nottingham Forest.
Delap struggled once again Saturday despite his three shots, with only one finding the target. This now marks five straight games since his last goal, remaining at 10 in 28 appearances this season. He is a regular starter and is their best player when in form, hopeful to end his goalless streak soon.
