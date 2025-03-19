Fantasy Soccer
Liam Delap News: Fifth game without a goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Delap registered three shots (one on target) in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Nottingham Forest.

Delap struggled once again Saturday despite his three shots, with only one finding the target. This now marks five straight games since his last goal, remaining at 10 in 28 appearances this season. He is a regular starter and is their best player when in form, hopeful to end his goalless streak soon.

Liam Delap
Ipswich Town
