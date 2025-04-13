Liam Delap News: Fit enough to return

Delap (rib) is on the bench for Sunday's clash against Chelsea as he was deemed fit enough to be part of the squad, coach Kieran McKenna said to the medias, per Stuart Watson for the East Anglian Daily Times. "Liam has a nasty rib injury that he picked up in the last game. He's been in pain, not been able to train uninhibited and done well to make the bench. He's a tough boy. If we can be in the game in the later stages I know he'll be itching to make the difference."

Delap had been dealing with a heavy knock in his rib suffered in the last match against Wolves and passed a late assessment to return to the bench against the Blues. That is good news for the team as he has scored one goal in each of his last two appearances for Ipswich and could bring impact later in the game if called upon.