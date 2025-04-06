Liam Delap News: Scores 12th of season in defeat

Delap scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Wolverhampton.

Delap scored his 12th goal of the season as he connected with Dara O'Shea to open the scoring against Wolves. He has scored in back-to-back games on three occasions, made him the joint 11th highest scorer in the league. The goal came from his only shot of the match.