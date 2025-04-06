Fantasy Soccer
Liam Delap headshot

Liam Delap News: Scores 12th of season in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Delap scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Wolverhampton.

Delap scored his 12th goal of the season as he connected with Dara O'Shea to open the scoring against Wolves. He has scored in back-to-back games on three occasions, made him the joint 11th highest scorer in the league. The goal came from his only shot of the match.

Liam Delap
Ipswich Town
More Stats & News
