Liam Delap News: Shut down Tuesday
Delap recorded one shot (zero on goal) in Tuesday's 2-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.
Delap's poor season continued Tuesday despite making his return to the starting XI. He failed to put a shot on target, making it six Premier League amtches in a row without an attempt on goal. He has scored just one goal across 27 appearances this season, a shocking downfall after he scored 12 last season with Ipswich Town.
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