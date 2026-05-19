Liam Delap News: Shut down Tuesday

Delap recorded one shot (zero on goal) in Tuesday's 2-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.

Delap's poor season continued Tuesday despite making his return to the starting XI. He failed to put a shot on target, making it six Premier League amtches in a row without an attempt on goal. He has scored just one goal across 27 appearances this season, a shocking downfall after he scored 12 last season with Ipswich Town.