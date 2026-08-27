Liam Delap News: Signs five-year deal with Forest

Delap has completed a permanent transfer from Chelsea to Nottingham Forest, signing a five-year contract with the club.

Delap arrives at Nottingham Forest after making 47 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea last season, including five in the Champions League. The 23-year-old previously demonstrated his Premier League scoring ability with Ipswich, leading the club with 12 goals during the 2024-25 campaign. His arrival adds significant competition in Forest's attack, with Delap set to challenge Chris Wood and Igor Jesus for minutes at center-forward as he looks to establish himself as a regular starter.