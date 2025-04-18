Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Liam Delap headshot

Liam Delap News: Still training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Delap (ribs) took part in training ahead of Sunday's clash with Arsenal, per manager Kieran McKenna. "I can't say he's absolutely clear yet, but he's safe to train. We've got some judgements to make going into the weekend. "

Delap came off the bench against Chelsea for the final 20 minutes and is continuing to build fitness after his ribs injury. It largely seems to be a question of pain management and avoiding re-injury. Delap should be available in some capacity for Sunday's clash.

Liam Delap
Ipswich Town
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now