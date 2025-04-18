Liam Delap News: Still training

Delap (ribs) took part in training ahead of Sunday's clash with Arsenal, per manager Kieran McKenna. "I can't say he's absolutely clear yet, but he's safe to train. We've got some judgements to make going into the weekend. "

Delap came off the bench against Chelsea for the final 20 minutes and is continuing to build fitness after his ribs injury. It largely seems to be a question of pain management and avoiding re-injury. Delap should be available in some capacity for Sunday's clash.