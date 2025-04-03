Liam Delap News: Strike in win over Cherries

Delap scored one goal with his only on target effort and performed one accurate cross in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth.

Delap, Ipswich's lead striker, was active Wednesday in midfield where he engaged in 19 duels, winning 11, but only managed one shot on target which yielded a goal. He was subbed after 72 minutes. It had been five EPL matches since he last found the net but he has accrued 11 goals and two assists over the season. The 22-year-old is the team's usual penalty taker.