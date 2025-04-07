Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Liam Henderson headshot

Liam Henderson News: Decent in Cagliari game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Henderson recorded two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (zero accurate), five clearances and two corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Cagliari.

Henderson continues to benefit from multiple absences in the midfield to log heavy minutes and was pretty good on both ends again. He has posted five shots (one on target), 16 crosses (one accurate), six tackles (one won) and six clearances in the last five contests.

Liam Henderson
Empoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now