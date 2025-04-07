Liam Henderson News: Decent in Cagliari game
Henderson recorded two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (zero accurate), five clearances and two corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Cagliari.
Henderson continues to benefit from multiple absences in the midfield to log heavy minutes and was pretty good on both ends again. He has posted five shots (one on target), 16 crosses (one accurate), six tackles (one won) and six clearances in the last five contests.
