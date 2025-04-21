Liam Henderson News: Sets up teammate in Venezia game

Henderson assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Venezia.

Henderson found Jacopo Fazzini in the middle of the box with a lob on the opening goal, registering his third helper of the season. He has uncorked at least four crosses in three consecutive matches, while he has taken at least a shot in the past five, adding five corners, four tackles (two won) and seven clerances. The return of Faustino Anjorin could impact his playing time in the next few matches.