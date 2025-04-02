Liam MacKenzie Injury: Ruled out against Pumas

Mackenzie is ruled out for Wednesday's CONCACAF clash against Pumas in the quarterfinal first leg due to a shin injury, coach Jesper Sorensen said in a press conference, according to Har Journalist.

Mackenzie suffered a shin injury and will not be available to play against Pumas on Wednesday. The severity of his injury remains unknown, and his timeline for return is unclear, making him doubtful for Saturday's game against the Rapids as well. He started one game when many of the team's players were on international duty, leaving his role in the squad uncertain. He may be a bench option once fully fit.