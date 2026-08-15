Liam Millar headshot

Liam Millar News: Makes bench in final friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Millar (leg) has been included in Hull's squad for Saturday's final friendly against Nice, the club posted.

Millar was expected to avoid a significant injury after being forced off with a dead leg in the earlier friendly against Frankfurt, with manager Sergej Jakirovic saying afterward that he should be fine. His inclusion here puts him on track to be an option for the season opener against Manchester United, with Abu Kamara likely to remain among the substitutes if Millar is fully healthy.

Liam Millar
Hull City
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