Liberato Cacace News: Busy defensively in draw

Cacace had one off-target shot, sent in three inaccurate crosses and made four tackles (all won), eight clearances and two interceptions during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Genoa.

Cacace had his best performance of the season so far with season highs in tackles and clearances and some great plays to prevent opposing forwards to generate danger. The center-back, who didn't have major statistical impact over the previous three starts, will hope this game is the start of better things to come.