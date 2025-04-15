Fantasy Soccer
Liberato Cacace News: Decent in Napoli tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 2:03am

Cacace recorded one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate), one chance created and three corners in Monday's 3-0 defeat to Napoli.

Cacace struggled to get much going like most Empoli players in this one but padded his stats with a few set pieces. He has recorded four key passes, 21 crosses (five accurate), nine corners and seven interceptions in the last five tilts.

