Liberato Cacace News: Fairly active against Cagliari
Cacace won one of one tackle and registered one shot (one on goal), two interceptions and four crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Cagliari.
Cacace starred as a no.10 for the third time in the last four matches, filling in for Jacopo Fazzini (suspension), and while he was a big part of the offense, his decision-making and technique were lacking in a pair of dangerous actions. He has registered three key passes, 20 crosses (four accurate), 15 clearances and nine interceptions in the last five games.
