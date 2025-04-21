Fantasy Soccer
Liberato Cacace headshot

Liberato Cacace News: Provides assist against Venezia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Cacace assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and two corners and picked up his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Venezia.

Cacace had a dynamic performance back in his original role on the left wing, pacing his team in deliveries and feeding Faustino Anjorin before a successful effort from mid-range. On the other hand, he'll miss the next game due to yellow-card accumulation. Giuseppe Pezzella will be back in the XI against Fiorentina on Sunday.

