Liberato Cacace News: Serves suspension
Cacace cleared a one-game disqualification in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Bologna.
Cacace will be available against Lazio on Sunday and could get the nod either on the left wing over Giuseppe Pezzella or as a no.10, substituting for Ola Solbakken or Sebastiano Esposito. He has launched three or more crosses in seven consecutive appearances for a total of 30 (eight accurate). He has taken a shot in his last four showings, adding three key passes, six corners and seven interceptions, dishing out one assist.
