Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Liberato Cacace headshot

Liberato Cacace News: Shows well in Como match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 11:30pm

Cacace recorded one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate), four interceptions and four clearances in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Como.

Cacace put together a busy and complete stat line as he started the game as a no.10 and finished as a center-back, replacing Mattia Viti in the rearguard. He has greatly benefited from some absences to garner regular playing time thanks to his versatility, but Empoli are starting to recover pieces. He has posted three key passes, 17 crosses (three accurate), nine corners and 17 clerances in the last five matches.

Liberato Cacace
Empoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now