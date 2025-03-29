Liberato Cacace News: Shows well in Como match

Cacace recorded one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate), four interceptions and four clearances in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Como.

Cacace put together a busy and complete stat line as he started the game as a no.10 and finished as a center-back, replacing Mattia Viti in the rearguard. He has greatly benefited from some absences to garner regular playing time thanks to his versatility, but Empoli are starting to recover pieces. He has posted three key passes, 17 crosses (three accurate), nine corners and 17 clerances in the last five matches.