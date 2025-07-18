Menu
Liel Abada headshot

Liel Abada Injury: Picks up thigh injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

Abada is out for Saturday's match against Atlanta due to a thigh injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Abada is heading to the injury report for the time being after he suffered a thigh injury over the week. He did start in their last outing, so this will force a change while he is out. That said, Kerwin Vargas will likely take his time on the right flank until he returns.

Liel Abada
Charlotte FC
