Liel Abada Injury: Will represent Israel

Abada has been called up by Israel for the matches against Estonia and Norway on March 22 and March 25, respectively.

Abada has started all four games for Charlotte this season and scored one goal in their last contest but will miss Saturday's match against San Jose due to a call-up. He should return in time to face Colorado Rapids on March 29. His absence will force a change in the lineup with Kerwin Vargas likely playing on the right wing.