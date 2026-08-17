Liel Abada News: Converts penalty Saturday

Abada scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 win over Columbus Crew.

Abada converted a penalty in the 9th minute Saturday, giving his side a 2-0 lead inside 10 minutes. It was one of two shots he took in the match. He now has three goal contributions in four matches since the World Cup break, an impressive run of form for the forward. He'll look to keep that momentum going Wednesday at Toronto.