Liel Abada headshot

Liel Abada News: Converts penalty Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Abada scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 win over Columbus Crew.

Abada converted a penalty in the 9th minute Saturday, giving his side a 2-0 lead inside 10 minutes. It was one of two shots he took in the match. He now has three goal contributions in four matches since the World Cup break, an impressive run of form for the forward. He'll look to keep that momentum going Wednesday at Toronto.

Liel Abada
Charlotte FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liel Abada See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liel Abada See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 7, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492
Author Image
Deke Mathews
July 11, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 490
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 490
Author Image
Deke Mathews
July 3, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 489
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 489
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 28, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 18, 2024