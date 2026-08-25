Liel Abada News: Logs assist off bench in win

Abada made an assist after coming off the bench during Saturday's 3-1 win over D.C. United.

Abada was brought off the bench for the first time since the midseason break but was still able to appear on the scoresheet as he assisted Pep Biel for the goal that sealed the 3-1 win in the 77th minute. That's now two goals and three assists over the last six appearances for the forward, who keeps delivering every time he gets playing time.