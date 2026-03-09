Liel Abada headshot

Liel Abada News: Sets up goal on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Abada assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 win against Austin FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 64th minute.

Abada started the game on the right flank and assisted Pep Biel in the 68th minute for Charlotte's second goal. Abada has featured twice and this was his first goal contribution of the campaign.

Liel Abada
Charlotte FC
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liel Abada See More
