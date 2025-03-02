Fantasy Soccer
Liel Abada headshot

Liel Abada News: Takes three shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Abada had three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Atlanta United.

Abada took three shots Saturday, although he couldn't find the back of the net in the win. He ow has five shots through the first two games of the season. He did notch seven goals in 27 appearances last season and will look to best that this campaign.

Liel Abada
Charlotte FC
