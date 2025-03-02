Liel Abada News: Takes three shots
Abada had three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Atlanta United.
Abada took three shots Saturday, although he couldn't find the back of the net in the win. He ow has five shots through the first two games of the season. He did notch seven goals in 27 appearances last season and will look to best that this campaign.
