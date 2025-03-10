Lilian Brassier News: Scores goal in loss

Brassier scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 defeat versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Brassier scored a header following a cross from Jeremy Jacquet in the 53rd minute of the game against Paris on Saturday. This marked his first goal of the season and first with Rennes. The defender was also active in defense, adding one tackle and four clearances to his totals of 11 tackles and 54 clearances in 18 appearances this season. He also contributed a season-high six interceptions during that game. He will aim to contribute again against Lens on Saturday.