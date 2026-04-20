Lilian Rao-Lisoa News: Back-to-back assists

Rao-Lisoa assisted once to go with five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Le Havre.

Rao-Lisoa continued his recent run of creativity, registering his third assist in four games after having gone without one since October. The versatile defender has created four chances during that run but has been particularly active in delivery, accumulating 19 crosses along with four shots across those outings.