Lilian Rao-Lisoa News: Four crosses in home defeat
Rao-Lisoa recorded four crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Lille.
Rao-Lisoa attempted four crosses and attempted two tackles as his side suffered a home defeat to Lille. He has started each of the last three games and has played the full 90 minutes. He hadn't started since November before this run. He has attempted four or more crosses eight times this season.
