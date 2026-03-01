Lilian Rao-Lisoa News: Logs another four crosses
Rao-Lisoa generated four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Monaco.
February saw a consistent Rao-Lisoa in terms of cross quantity, as three of his four starts saw him log as many crosses. With his 14 crosses and five chances created for the month, he may have recorded zero assists but is showing promise of playmaking for Angers' starting unit moving forward.
