Lilian Rao-Lisoa headshot

Lilian Rao-Lisoa News: Logs another four crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Rao-Lisoa generated four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Monaco.

February saw a consistent Rao-Lisoa in terms of cross quantity, as three of his four starts saw him log as many crosses. With his 14 crosses and five chances created for the month, he may have recorded zero assists but is showing promise of playmaking for Angers' starting unit moving forward.

Lilian Rao-Lisoa
Angers
